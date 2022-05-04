LYON COUNTY, KY - Westbound lanes are now reopen at the 46 mile marker in southern Lyon County. Eastbound lanes are still closed, due to a multi-vehicle wreck.
Two semi trucks crashed in the eastbound lanes. One of them was carrying livestock feed.
Along the alternate detour on KY 93, there has been a secondary crash. Crews say a semi truck ran off the roadway there. That has caused additional traffic backup.
With the main detour along KY 93 between the Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 Interchange and the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 Interchange blocked by the secondary crash, drivers are being routed down KY 293 East to take KY 139 South to return to I-24 at Exit 56.
The estimated duration for the I-24 crash has been extended to 10:45 a.m.