PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to use extreme caution this morning as flooding continues.
At this time KYTC has closed several roadways due to flooding.
In Ballard County:
- U.S. 62 is closed at the 0 to 1mm near the Ballard-Carlisle County Line at Lovelaceville.
- U.S. 62 is closed in Lovelaceville due to a flooded out car blocking the roadway.
- KY 802 is closed at the 6.7mm due to a cross drain washout.
Water is over roadways all over the county. Use caution when driving in the area.
In Calloway County, KY 94 West has Water Over Road signs posted near the 2.8mm in Lynn Grove.
In Carlisle County:
- KY 80 is closed at the 2.8mm in the West End area of Arlington just west of the U.S. 51 intersection. Signs are posted.
- KY 307 is closed near the 8mm between KY 121 and U.S. 62.
- KY 307 is closed at the 1mm near the Carlisle-Hickman County Line.
- U.S. 62 is closed at the 4 to 5mm in West Fork Creek Bottoms west of KY 121. Signs and barricades have been posted.
- U.S 62 has Water Over Road signs posted near the 9mm at the KY 307 intersection east of Cunningham.
In Graves County:
- KY 58 is closed near the 1mm just east of the Hickman-Graves County Line near the KY 1283 intersection.
- KY 1283 is closed at the 3.2mm at the KY 58 intersection.
- U.S. 45 has water over the road at several spots in the Wingo and Pryorsburg area.
There have been several reports of water in the passing lane on I-69, and KYTC personnel are working on finding the exact locations. Be aware of water in the roadways and use caution when traveling on I-69.
There are still reports of trees down in the Sedalia area as well.
In Hickman County, KY 307 is closed at the 14 to 16mm in the Onion Creek Area south of Beulah and the KY 1748 intersection.
In Marshall County:
- KY 2595 and Lakeview Church Road is closed at the 3 to 4mm in the Cypress Creek area. Signs are posted.
- KY 1949 and Wadesboro Road is closed at the I-69 tunnel
In McCracken County:
- U.S. 60 and Beltline Highway is closed at the 14.3mm at the KY 994 and Old Mayfield Road intersection
- U.S. 45 and H.C. Mathis Drive is closed in the Cardinal Point area of Paducah
- U.S. 45 and Jackson Street is closed at the railroad Viaduct in Paducah
- KY 994 and Old Mayfield Road is closed at 5.5 to 5.7mm at the KY 1410 and Houser Road intersection
- KY 1410 and Houser Road is closed near Champion Creek from 3.2 to 3.7mm near the KY 994 and Old Mayfield Road intersection
- KY 1954 and Husbands Road is closed at the 2mm in the S-Curve at the KY 999 and Krebs Station Road Intersection
There are more roadways in Paducah that are closed, but crews have not been able to reach them. There are also many roads in Paducah where water is up to the headlights on cars. Streets are also blocked by flooded cars.
Avoid travel as much as possible.
Drivers have had to be rescued from flooded vehicles in several locations.
Emergency management crews are also out assisting with traffic and removing downed trees from the roadway. Traffic signals are out or in flashing mode to control traffic in flooded areas.
You can use waze.com or the goky.ky.gov website to see updated traffic closures posted by KYTC.