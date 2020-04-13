LOUISVILLE, KY — UPS delivered a donation of 10,000 face masks to the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Frankfort Monday to be given to hospitals throughout the state.
Announcing the donation in a news release, the shipping company notes that UPS Worldport, which is its global air hub, is in Louisville.
“For more than 30 years, Louisville has been home to Worldport and UPS Airlines, and there are more than 32,000 dedicated UPSers across the Commonwealth. We are grateful for the opportunity to help the doctors, nurses and others who are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky,” UPS Airlines President Brendan Canavan said in the news release.
UPS says it has the right personal protective equipment for its employees, and the company was able to get the respirator masks from "a variety of sources," to donate to health care providers.
“I want to thank UPS for stepping up with this donation of critically-needed N95 masks for Kentucky’s health care professionals,” Gov. Andy Beshear was quoted as saying in the news release. “This donation of essential personal protective equipment will directly save the lives of Kentuckians and help slow the spread of the coronavirus.”
Beshear also recognized UPS's donation during his daily briefing on Monday.
In its news release, UPS also thanked employees who are continuing to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"UPS deliveries are saving lives and livelihoods. The company offers its heartfelt thanks to the 495,000 UPSers around the world, whose work is essential during the pandemic, and who continue to deliver safely every day," the news release says.