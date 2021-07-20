PADUCAH — The U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge connecting Paducah and Brookport, Illinois, will be closed for a couple of hours Thursday for maintenance, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC says the Brookport bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to about 11 a.m. Thursday. During the closure, crews will repair overhead signs and carry out right-of-way maintenance work on the bridge approaches. The bridge will be closed while a bucket truck is used in the roadway to work on the signs.
There is no marked detour. Drivers are advised to self-detour using the I-24 Ohio River bridge into Metropolis. A reminder: construction is ongoing on the I-24 bridge, and drivers must slow down as their near that work zone and pay careful attention to their surroundings to avoid collisions.