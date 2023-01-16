PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semi crash is causing a blockage on the Ohio River Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge.
According to a Monday release, early reports show a semi traveling southbound on the bridge hit the railing near the Kentucky side.
Crews expect the site to be cleared by about 3 p.m.
The cabinet is asking drivers to avoid the area, detouring instead via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah and Metropolis.
According to the KYTC, the Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge — known colloquially as the "Cairo" Bridge — carries U.S. 51, U.S. 60, and U.S. 62 traffic across the Ohio River at U.S. 51 Kentucky mile point 7.372.