LYON COUNTY, KY — A crash involving a semitrailer and a garbage truck block US 641 North for several hours Wednesday near the 1.5 mile marker in Lyon County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
The crash was first reported around 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, and KYTC said the road was able to be reopened at 1:35 a.m. Thursday. It happened north of Eddyville, between US 62 and Kentucky 1943. KYTC says the cash resulted in a fire.
Law enforcement officers conducted a crash reconstruction investigation at the scene, and crews worked to remove the vehicles and debris from the roadway.
While the road was blocked, cabinet employees and law enforcement officers set up a detour for local, non-commercial vehicles via Kentucky 1943. KYTC said the closest detour for trucks traveling between Eddyville and Fredonia was via U.S. 62, I-69 to Princeton and KY 91 North to reach Fredonia.