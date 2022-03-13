MAYFIELD, KY- More than three months after the tornadoes that devastated the Local 6 area, the United States Army Corps of Engineers is finishing debris clean up in Graves County.
They arrived to the area on December 22nd.
Since then, they have been picking up debris from the right-of-way and transporting it to West Kentucky Landfill.
USACE Chief of Emergency Management, George Minges says they’ve almost reached their goal.
“We've cleaned up 360,000 cubic yards to date, which is about 22 football fields, 10 feet deep,” Mingus says.
The USACE plans to gather an additional 40,000 cubic yards before their contract ends.
Their last pass is today, but Minges says, they will be in the area for a little while longer.
“So the 13th is the last day for new debris to the right-of way. After that, you'll see the big black trucks running a few more days, picking up stuff that came out. We've got another week to 10 days of running after that. Then, we'll demobilize, clean up, and be out by the 31st,” says Mingus.
The guidelines are mostly the same for this final pass through the county.
Minges says there's only one minor change.
“No new demolished structures. So if your home is still standing, or your business is still standing, were asking you not to demolish those at this time. Just the storm related debris,” says Mingus.
Minges says this new guideline will help them remain on schedule.
Otherwise, all the same rules apply.
Minges asks that you make sure your debris is categorized.
“If you can, get your debris to the right-of-ways, your storm related debris, make sure it's segregated into the piles, the vegetation, the C&D, the white goods, e-goods, and then bagged trash off by itself,” Minges says.
Remember, debris in bags will be categorized as municipal trash and will not be picked up by the USACE.
Once the USACE leaves, debris clean-up will be the responsibility of Graves and the city of Mayfield.
Mayfield will discuss next steps at their city council meeting, Monday night at 5:00.