Weather Alert

...Wind Chills Averaging Near Zero Early This Morning... North winds averaging around 10 mph will combine with very cold temperatures to produce wind chills around zero early this morning. The lowest wind chills will occur around daybreak, when areas along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau to Evansville will experience wind chills from zero to 5 below. Wind chills in areas further south will average from zero to 8 above. Regardless of the exact value, expect low wind chills to present a hazard to those who are unprepared. Dress in layers, wear mittens or gloves, and cover your head with a hat or hood. Remember to provide proper shelter for pets or farm animals. Wind chills will rise into the teens late this morning and 20s this afternoon.