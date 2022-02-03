Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of three tenths to three quarters of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, and all of western Kentucky. New Madrid and Mississippi counties in southeast Missouri. Massac, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, and Gallatin counties in southeast Illinois. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible. The hazardous conditions could significant impact the morning and evening commutes today * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph on Thursday could damage ice-laden trees and power lines. Hourly ice accumulations could range between 0.05 to one tenth of an inch this morning and into the middle of this afternoon, which could lead to significant impact to life an property. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. &&