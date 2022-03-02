The United States has delivered hundreds of Stinger missiles to Ukraine over the past few days, multiple national news outlets report.
That includes 200 of the anti-aircraft missiles delivered to Ukraine on Monday, NBC News reports, citing two Congressional officials who were briefed on the deliveries.
The move comes after the US previously gave approval to counties including Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to send American-made weapons to Ukraine, CNN reports.
NBC News reports that the missiles sent this week are part of a $350 million aid package the White House announced Friday night. That package of lethal and non-lethal aid also includes Javelin anti-tank missiles and ammunition.
On Sunday, the Associated Press reported that the US had approved the direct delivery of the Stinger missiles. The decision to send the weapons came not long after Germany announced it would send 500 Stinger missiles of its own to Ukraine, along with other supplies, the AP reported.