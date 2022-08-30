PADUCAH, KY — The United States Department of Transportation issued an order on Tuesday approving Contour Airlines to provide Essential Air Service at Barkley Regional Airport for a period of three years, starting on Dec. 6, 2022.
According to the order, Contour will provide Paducah with 12 non-stop round trips per week from Barkley Regional Airport to North Carolina's Charlotte Douglas International Airport in a 30-passenger Embraer ERJ-135 aircraft.
In addition, the order grants the Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board's request for a waiver from 49 U.S.C. § 41732(a) which requires basic Essential Air Service to be scheduled air transportation.
The change in airlines comes after SkyWest Airlines filed a 90-day notice of their intent to terminate service in 29 communities in March of 2022, citing employee staffing issues.
In response, the Barkley Regional Airport received carrier proposals from Boutique Air, Inc., Southern Airways Express LLC (Southern Airways), and Contour.
On June 24, the BRAA Board submitted a letter recommending to the DOT that Contour Airlines be designated Paducah's new Essential Air Service Carrier, and requesting a waiver of 49 U.S.C. § 41732(a). They also requested the DOT issue Contour's order for 3 years instead of their proposed 4-year term. Contour's term ends on November 30 of 2025.
According to the order, DOT expects a smooth transition from SkyWest to Contour, with no pause in service for passengers. SkyWest is expected to notify all passengers with reservations after the termination date to either assist them with making alternate plans or provide refunds.
Click the PDF below to read the full order from the DOT, including Contour's proposal.