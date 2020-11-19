Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNSET... .STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WINDS, CRITICALLY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRYING FUEL CONDITIONS WILL PROMOTE RAPID FIRE GROWTH. ANY FIRE THAT STARTS COULD QUICKLY SPREAD OUT OF CONTROL. THERE SHOULD BE NO BURNING TODAY. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA...IN INDIANA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, AND 088.IN KENTUCKY...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, AND 022. * TIMING...FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH SUNSET. * WIND...SOUTH, SOUTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH, WITH GUSTS 25 TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...18 TO 25 PERCENT. * 10 HOUR FUELS...5 TO 8 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&

...GUSTY WINDS AND HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY... SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH, WITH GUSTS 30 TO 40 MPH ARE FORECAST TODAY. THE GUSTY WINDS AND VERY DRY AIR ACROSS THE AREA WILL RESULT IN A HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY. THERE SHOULD BE NO BURNING TODAY. A FIRE COULD QUICKLY SPREAD AND GET OUT OF CONTROL. CONDITIONS WILL IMPROVE AFTER SUNSET.