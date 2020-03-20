Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH, KENTUCKY HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY... OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH AFFECTING MASSAC...POPE...LIVINGSTON AND MCCRACKEN COUNTIES .HEAVY RAINFALL IS CAUSING THE OHIO RIVER TO RISE. PADUCAH IS NOW EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THIS AFTERNOON AND CREST NEAR 41.5 FEET NEXT FRIDAY, MARCH 27. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH, KENTUCKY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 11:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 38.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 41.5 FEET BY NEXT FRIDAY MORNING. &&