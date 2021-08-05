FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Rep. James Comer says he currently has no plans to run for Kentucky governor in 2023.
Comer on Thursday told the Associated Press his sights are on another prize — chairmanship of a key congressional committee.
The congressman lost a heartbreaking race for governor in 2015, falling short of the Republican nomination by 83 votes. The following year, Comer was elected to Congress. He has quickly risen to become ranking Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
If the GOP retakes the House next year, Comer would be in line to become chairman of the oversight panel. For now, that’s his main objective.
