Weather Alert

.HEAVIER RAIN IS MOVING BACK INTO THE AREA. FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS STILL POSSIBLE. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * ALL OF WEST KENTUCKY, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS INCLUDING GALLATIN, HARDIN, MASSAC, AND POPE. * UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN WILL MOVE THROUGH THE AREA LATE THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING. ONE TO TWO INCHES OF ADDITIONAL RAINFALL IS EXPECTED, WITH HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * THE GREATEST FLOOD OR FLASH FLOOD CONCERNS WILL BE IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. ROADS THAT TYPICALLY FLOOD MAY BE IMPACTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&