Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Mount Vernon. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. Ohio River at Cairo. Ohio River at Golconda. Ohio River at Paducah. .Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River. Minor flooding is forecast at all points on the Ohio mentioned in this statement, except for Shawneetown, where moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 33.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday evening and continue rising to a crest of 41.0 feet Tuesday, March 01. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be likely. * WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground. Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally higher totals are possible especially across west Kentucky into southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&