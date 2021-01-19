NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Army soldier has been arrested in Georgia on charges that he plotted to blow up the 9/11 Memorial in New York City and attack U.S. soldiers in the Middle East.
Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for Manhattan federal prosecutors, says Cole James Bridges of Stow, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted material support of a terrorist organization and attempted murder of a military member.
Biase said the 20-year-old soldier, also known as Cole Gonzales, was with the Third Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, and was acting in support of the Islamic State group.
“Our troops risk their lives for our country, but they should never face such peril at the hands of one of their own,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said.
It was not immediately clear who would represent Bridges in court.
Read more: https://bit.ly/38Yu75B