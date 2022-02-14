A crate of avocados during a harvest at a farm near Perivan, Michoacan sate, Mexico, on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The avocado industry is worth $2.4 billion annually, it pays workers as much as 12 times Mexicos minimum wage, and it offers high profit margins for local landowners. Over three-quarters of Mexicos production comes from the state of Michoacan. Photographer: Jeoffrey Guillemard/Bloomberg via Getty Images