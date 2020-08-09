**This image is for use with this specific article only**

AUSTIN, TEXAS - AUGUST 07: Medical personnel train to receive Covid-19 patients at the Austin Convention Center on August 07, 2020 in Austin, Texas. The cavernous facility was prepared for use as a field hospital for Covid-19 patients, if Austin hospitals were to become overwhelmed. In recent weeks, however, Texas has seen the number of new Covid-19 hospitalizations decrease, even as pandemic-related deaths remain high. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)