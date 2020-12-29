CNN — Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin said direct payments to Americans may begin to be deposited as early as Tuesday night.
These would be the first $600 payments included in the COVID-19 relief package President Trump signed on Sunday evening.
.@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week (1/2)— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020
Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at https://t.co/pFBzGzK8mD. (2/2)— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020
Today @USTreasury and @IRSNews begin to deliver the second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans. https://t.co/3x0VeDsZED— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020