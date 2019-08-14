MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — U.S. Agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue's agriculture disaster declaration for Illinois due to severe flooding opens up aid to five west Kentucky counties, including McCracken.
Last week, U. S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue granted an agriculture disaster declaration for all Illinois counties. The declaration opens up access to low-interest USDA Farm Service Agency loans for farmers affected by severe flooding that caused major crop losses in the state.
In a news release sent Wednesday, Paducah-McCracken County Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield says that disaster declaration opens up aid for other states as well. Mansfield says, under the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act, states adjacent to a state under a disaster declaration must be included in the declaration. That means farmers in the Kentucky counties of Ballard, Crittenden, Livingston, McCracken and Union can also apply for FSA loans.
Kentucky farmers in those counties interested in an emergency loan can contact the USDA Farm Service Agency Service Center in Graves County at 1000 Commonwealth Drive in Mayfield. Call the service center at 270-247-9525.
Mansfield says that designation also includes 15 Missouri counties, as well as counties in Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin.
The Missouri counties included in the declaration include Cape Girardeau, Clark, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Marion, Mississippi, Perry, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Ste. Genevieve, St. Louis and Scott, as well as the city of St. Louis.
Farmers in those states can contact their local FSA service centers for more details.
The Small Business Administration has also made Economic Injury Disaster Loans available for counties in the Local 6 states of Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky. For more information about those loans, click here.