WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet.
It's part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu are going to North Carolina to unveil the grants.
There are 49 recipients in 24 states.
Thursday's announcement and visit to North Carolina come as President Joe Biden and other top Democratic officials try to sell their achievements to voters before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
North Carolina has an open seat for the U.S. Senate.