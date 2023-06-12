At least 96 cattle operations and individuals have reportedly filed claims with the U.S. Department of Agriculture regarding more than $122 million in unpaid cattle sales against a west Kentucky farm and its feed yards accused of engaging in a Ponzi scheme.
That's according to a report published by the agriculture magazine Progressive Farmer. The magazine reports that the claims filed under the Packers and Stockyards Act now total nearly $122.4 million.
As Local 6 reported in May, agricultural finance company Rabo AgriFinance has filed a lawsuit against McClain Farms, as well as 7M Cattle Feeders Inc., McClain Feed Yard Inc. and the estate of owner Brian McClain, who died in April 2023. The suit alleges breach of contract; breach of security agreement and mortgage; wrongful conversion of personal property, collateral, livestock and proceeds thereof; breach of master loan guaranties and more.
In May, the cattle magazine Drovers reported that McClain is accused of guaranteeing investors a 30% return on investment, then paying those investors with money borrowed from Rabo AgriFinance in an alleged Ponzi scheme. The lawsuit indicates the defendants took on millions of dollars in debt with Rabo AgriFinance between 2018 and 2023. According to the lawsuit, as of April 5, 2023, Rabo is owed more than $51 million from an operating line of credit and nearly $1.3 million from three real estate loans, as well as any further contractual and default interest.
In December 2022, McClain had reported to Rabo nearly 90,000 head of cattle as collateral. Rabo AgriFinance later sent a team to audit the cattle in Kentucky and at two locations in Texas and found that by April there were fewer than 11,000 head of cattle across all three locations. The company claims the defendants sold, transferred and disposed of at least 20,000 head of cattle, in violation of a forbearance agreement.
On April 28, 2023, the three companies filed for bankruptcy after McClain's death. On May 3, 2023, the USDA published a notification that anyone who sold livestock to McClain Farms, 7M Cattle Feeders, McClain Feed Yard or Brian McClain and had not received payment should file dealer trust claims.
Progressive Farmer reports that 14 of the 96 claims filed are for $1 million or more, with most of them involving feeder or livestock businesses in Kentucky and Texas. "Four livestock-related businesses around Mayfield, Kentucky, are listed with unsecured losses reported to USDA totaling more than $85.6 million," the magazine reports.
Meanwhile, bankruptcy reports filed last week in Texas indicated that the feed yards had $175 million in liabilities, Progressive Farmer reports, including the USDA filings and claims by creditors, including Rabo.
The magazine reports that the bankruptcy trustee agrees with Rabo that the McClain businesses were likely involved in "massive fraud."