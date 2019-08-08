The U.S. Department of Agriculture has granted Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's request to declare an agricultural disaster in the state in light of severe flooding.
The disaster declaration covers all 102 Illinois counties, according to a news release the governor's office sent Thursday.
Pritzker sent the request on July 3.
The declaration will provide new resources for recovery efforts for farmers and other agricultural businesses in the state affected by flooding during the spring planting season. The governor's office says those farmers and businesses can use low-interest Farm Service Agency loans to fix or replace essential property affected by the flooding, to cover production costs, pay essential family living expenses, reorganize the family farming operation or refinance certain non-real estate operating debts.
