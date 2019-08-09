Watch again

ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL — After months of flooding in Illinois, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared an agriculture disaster for the state.

The USDA announced that decision Thursday. The declaration applies to all 102 counties in the state.

Farming is Adam Thomas' life's work. He was only able to plant seeds on one third of his land in Alexander County this year because of flooding. "Most of my crops range from soybeans to wheat and corn," said Thomas. "We like to keep that in rotation. That's our basic commercial operation."

The farmland now looks like a beach. Floodwater brought up sand and rocks from the river, which has made it impossible for farmers to do their job.

"We have some ground that was just under water, some ground that now has 2 foot of sand on it, some ground that's been completely scraped away," said Thomas.

The USDA is offering affected farmers low-interest loans to help them fix some of the damage to their property. For farmers near the Len Small Levee, there's a problem. The levee breached in 2016.

"Those programs cannot be cleared for our county, Alexander County, because we have a hole in our levee," said Thomas. "And because of that hole in the levee, and because the Army Corps of Engineers has refused to fix it, we are not eligible for those programs to clean up our farms. So, not only are our farms damaged — we can't clean them up."

Thomas said the levee needs to be fixed, because the problem gets worse and worse every year. In addition to farmland being damaged, nearby roads are also in bad condition. Thomas said that puts more wear and tear on the equipment he uses to move crops.