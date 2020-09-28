FRANKFORT, KY — In an effort to increase animal traceability, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is asking the public to comment on a proposal that would change the official ear tag for cattle and bison from metal to electronic.
This proposal would only recognize radio frequency identification devices as the official ear tag for cattle and bison moving on the interstate.
USDA says it will be accepting public comments through Oct. 5. You can click here to leave your comments.
After reviewing all comments, USDA says the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will publish a follow up Federal Register notice, which will respond to any comments, announce a decision, and provide the timeline for a transition.
“If approved, by 2023 only RFID tags will be considered official identification,” State Veterinarian Dr. Robert C. Stout said. “The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing RFID tags replace metal tags to improve our ability to trace animal movement quickly and efficiently in the event of a livestock disease outbreak. A strong traceability system is absolutely essential to maintaining international markets for Kentucky and U.S. cattle.”
The USDA says the RFID tags would not prevent a disease outbreak, it would allow animal health officials to more quickly contain an outbreak before it can do substantial damage to the country's cattle industry.
USDA says animals who already have metal tags would be "grandfathered in" on that date and their metal tags would serve as their official identification for the rest of their life.
“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is dedicated to working with producers and industry organizations to help with a speedy and orderly transition to RFID ear tags,” Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “In the weeks and months to come, we will be speaking to industry groups to help them understand the importance of the switch. As we get updates from USDA, we will pass them along to Kentucky producers.”
Animals that will require official, individual RFID tags include:
- Beef cattle and bison that are sexually intact and 18 months or older;
- Beef cattle and bison used for rodeo or recreational events (regardless of age);
- Beef cattle and bison used for shows or exhibitions;
- All female dairy cattle; and
- All male dairy cattle born after March 11, 2013.
Cattle staying on the farm will not be required to have an RFID tag.
“It is recommended that all cattle requiring official ID have a RFID tag,” Dr. Stout said. “This means eligible cattle sold at a Kentucky livestock market or moving interstate off of the farm would be identified with a RFID.”
A premises identification number (PIN) is required to purchase official ID tags. To get a PIN, contact the KDA’s animal disease traceability coordinator Laurel Culp at laurel.culp@ky.gov or 502-782-5905.
For more information, contact Laurel Culp or email USDA at traceability@aphis.usda.gov.