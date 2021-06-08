WASHINGTON D.C. – The U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a new effort as part of the Build Back Better initiative.
The goal is to strengthen the food system, create new market opportunities, tackle the climate crisis, help communities that have been left behind, and support good-paying jobs throughout the supply chain.
The $4 billion investment is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
“The COVID-19 pandemic led to massive disruption for growers and food workers. It exposed a food system that was rigid, consolidated, and fragile. Meanwhile, those growing, processing and preparing our food are earning less each year in a system that rewards size over all else,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The Build Back Better initiative will make meaningful investments to build a food system that is more resilient against shocks, delivers greater value to growers and workers, and offers consumers an affordable selection of healthy food produced and sourced locally and regionally by farmers and processors from diverse backgrounds.”
Part of these funds will be focused on protecting small to mid sized farmers, as well as, essential workers in the food production industry.
Tuesday's announcement is in addition to the $1 billion announced last week to purchase healthy food for food insecure Americans and build food bank capacity, putting the total announced thus far at more than $5 billion.
To learn more about the effort visit the USDA website.