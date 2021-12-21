The United States Postal Service (USPS) is offering Mayfield residents who have been displaced by the Dec. 10 tornado a chance to pick up their mail on Christmas Day.
The Hickory Post Office, located at 1976 State Route 1241, Hickory, KY 42051 will be open for Mayfield residents on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Customers will have the opportunity to pick up mail and packages.
“It has been a difficult time for our many customers who lost their homes,” said Mayfield Postmaster Josh Jenkins. “By offering pick up hours on Christmas Day, the Postal Service hopes to provide a little extra convenience to those without mail delivery at their residence.”