KNOXVILLE, TN — The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees took the next steps in a possible acquisition of Martin Methodist College in a Dec. 9 meeting — giving its approval for UT System leaders to continue negotiations and seek approval.
“We’ve said all along that we want the University of Tennessee to be known for its inclusivity, not exclusivity,” UT President Randy Boyd said in remarks during the meeting. “In fact, the land grant mission calls us to serve all people of this great state. We are here to provide a ladder up to the working and middle class, to give them the opportunity for a better education, a better job and a better life.”
Currently, Martin Methodist College, located in Southern Middle Tennessee, has just over 900 students and would be the fourth undergraduate campus in the UT System and the first new campus since UT Chattanooga in the last 50 years. It would also be the only public four-year institution of higher education between Chattanooga and Memphis.
UT Martin's office of University Relations says after long discussions about UT's mission as a land grant university, the lag in postsecondary attainment in the southern middle Tennessee region, unmet labor needs and the opportunities and challenges associated with the potential acquisition of the college, the trustees approved the acquisition process.
University Relations says the approval was subject to a few things, such as:
- The UT Leadership reporting back to the board in January about the specific student demographic information for southern middle Tennessee and the strategy for growing the campus
- The academic disciplines where the campus can excel
- The economic considerations associated with enrollment
- Retention and academic success
- Plans for engaging stakeholders; including faculty and staff, in ongoing discussions about the proposed acquisition.
University Relations also says Martin Methodist Board of Trustees met Thursday and unanimously approved the transaction.
However, the Tennessee General Assembly, the regional accreditor Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the United Methodist Church of Tennessee and the Tennessee Building Commission all need to approve before the acquisition can go on.
University Relations says it's anticipated the UT Board of Trustees will receive updates and final approval will be considered at a future meeting.
During the meeting, trustees spoke about UT's role as a land grant institution. Boyd says if the college were to become public, tuition would be expected to drop from about $25,000 a year to $10,200.
“We are here to serve, here to serve the best interests of the people of Tennessee. As such, this is a part of our state that needs our help and we absolutely need to serve,” Boyd said. “We can change lives of thousands of young people with a dream of the future and their families that have dreams for them. We can change the future of southern middle Tennessee and we can change the future of Tennessee.”