MARTIN, TN-- The University of Tennessee Martin Chancellor Keith Carver responded on Wednesday to a video of UTM students using racial slurs about the Black community.
The video was posted to social media. When it was originally posted is unknown.
"When one Skyhawk hurts, we all hurt, and I just want to start by saying the lives of our Black students, our Black faculty and staff on campus, but also the lives of our Black alumni and Black community members truly matter to me and they matter to our campus," said Carver.
The school first addressed the video Tuesday a public post on social media.
In the public post, the school said "We condemn hate and are working hard to create an inclusive campus culture. This video no way represents the values of UT Martin."
Still, community members and students like DeAndria Meredith are upset.
"I'm kind of emotional about this, because it's hurtful," said Meredith. "We just want to get an education."
Meredith is the vice president of UTM's Black Student Association.
She talked about the struggles of being a Black student at a predominantly White institution.
Meredith said the video of her peers laughing while using racial slurs and saying "We hate blacks" was painful to watch, but a reminder of where she is.
"To actually know that I go to school with these people, people that think like that, joke like that, it was very disgusting and disheartening," said Meredith.
This is not the first time something like this has happened at UT Martin.
Local 6 reported on a white supremacist group putting fliers on cars across UTM's campus last November.
UTM Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Dr. Andy Lewter said to see a video like this targeting their black students was upsetting.
"I was appalled by the language our students were using,"said Lewter.
"I was surprised that they were saying the things they were, and wanted to get to the bottom if understanding what was going on."
Lewter confirmed that three of the four people in the video are current UTM students.
The vice chancellor said school leaders are meeting with them as part of an investigation to hear their side of the story, and see if any university policies were violated.
Meredith said BSA wants the school to take action, expel the students, and work harder to make the school more inclusive for black students.
"There's never the time, but especially now is not the time to make those types of jokes, even if you are just playing around, that's not something to play about,"said Meredith.
"It's extremely hurtful and I really, really hope they learn from this experience and they do better."
As far as what will happen to those students, Lewter said all student conduct processes are protected by the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).
That means the school will not tell us what actions, if any, are taken against the students.
Lewter said they have held several Zoom meetings with students to discuss the social unrest and protests going on now.
They have race-centered conversations planned, along with other projects for the fall to make the university more inclusive for all students.
They will disclose those plans at a later date.
"We would hope that all of our students would learn to respect individuals to be understanding of different people's experiences, to know that what they were saying is inappropriate," said Lewter. "So we would want to continue to educate our students of what's right and appropriate in the world to say and to be kind to one another."
The school encourages people with ideas and suggestions to make the UTM more inclusive to submit them to UTM's Division of Student Affairs.
You can email Lewter at jlewter@utm.edu.