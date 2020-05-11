MARTIN, TN – The University of Tennessee at Martin Advisory Board met during the annual summer meeting to discuss the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on campus, the strategic enrollment plan, the proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and an update on the improvements made to the university's Clery Act compliance.
The UT Martin Officer of University Relations says Chancellor Keith Carver addressed the board about the recent UT System announcement to reopen all UT campuses in the fall, and referenced three scenarios the reentry taskforce has been challenged to weigh, including a return to all in-person classes in the fall, a hybrid semester of online courses at the beginning and transitioning to in-person classes later, or continuing all online classes.
“President Boyd announced that we would be working to being open as a residential college experience in the fall, certainly that would be ideal, but only if it’s safe and only if we see things improving,” Carver said. “Even if we do return residential in the fall, things will look a lot different here.”
University Relations says Carver also discussed the feedback he has received from UT Martin students saying the transition to online classes during the spring semester worked for the emergent need to social distance but also reinforced the need for an in-person college experience.
University Relations also says six UT Martin students have tested positive for COVID-19 after leaving campus, and are now recovering.
The board also discussed struggles students have endured while working from home, including solutions to problems like internet connectivity. Through a grant from the CARES Act, UT Martin was able to purchase Verizon hotspots for students to borrow to complete online classes.
Additionally, the third phase of the strategic enrollment plan was presented. This plan involved finalizing the written strategic enrollment plan and estimating cost projections before implementing the plan. The plan will focus on student recruitment, retention, and success in order to help the university's enrollment and budget through undergraduate and graduate development plans. It also includes new graduate and undergraduate programs on the main campus and centers.
University Relations says Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Petra McPhearson presented the proposed budget for the 2020-2021 academic year. The advisory board approved the budget, including the proposal to not increase student tuition.
However, the base budget does not reflect any adjustment fro the effects of COVID-19 or the $5.1 million awarded through the CARES Act. Of the $5.1 million, $2.5 million is required to assist students for any disruption expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. The university is currently receiving guidance from the state to determine how the remaining $2.5 million can be awarded.
The board also introduced two new members, Dr. Philip Smartt, faculty representative, and Emma Hilliard, student body representative, as well as reelected Art Sparks as the board chairman for an additional two years.
Dr. Small is a professor of natural resource management and is the current Faculty Senate president and will begin his term on July 1. He will replace Dr. Chris Caldwell who has served on the advisory board since its inauguration. Smartt has taught at UT Martin since 2003.
Hilliard is a junior health and human performance major from Bells, whose term will begin on July 1. She will represent the student body on the advisory board for the 2020-2021 year and replace Lauren Carter.
The next scheduled meeting of the UT Martin Advisory Board will be held Sept. 18. For more information, contact the UT Martin Office of University Relations at 731-881-7615.