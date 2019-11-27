MARTIN, TN — The University of Tennessee at Martin leaders say they condemn hate in any form after a white supremacy group put fliers on cars on campus this week.
Now, the school is taking action with the help of students.
UT Martin senior J.C. Fogg says he was angry and disappointed, but not surprised, when he found out about the fliers.
"A lot of people believe 'We're in 2019, almost 2020; racism doesn't really exist anymore, or may not be as strong as it was before,' but it is still pretty strong," Fogg says.
He says he is often the only black student in his classes.
"It is something that kind of weighs on me, being the only black student at class, and then when I work in group projects I'm, like I said, the only black student in that group project," Fogg says. "And now I'm dealing with even more feeling and alone and excluded."
The university says it is is handling this head on. Monday, students will get the chance to sit down with UT Martin's chancellor, and talk about all their concerns.
The university released a statement saying, in part: "This literature is not reflective of the core values we hold so dear on our campus," and "UT Martin condemns hate in any form."
Chancellor Keith Carver says he looks forward to talking through this with students.
"Let's get together and talk about — OK let's talk about what happened, but what can we do to move forward," Carver says. "And how can we use this as a learning experience and have a dialogue to talk more about societal issues."
Fogg says he understands the chancellor is doing his best and hopes the school can grow from this.
Similar fliers have previously been found at other local campuses, including Murray State University in Kentucky and John A. Logan Community College in Southern Illinois.