MARTIN, TN — In a letter to the campus community, the chancellor of a university in the Local 6 area said he is "disappointed and disgusted" after flyers promoting a racist group were found on vehicles on campus.
In an email to students and others, University of Tennessee at Martin Chancellor Keith Carver said the university "discovered disturbing, racist literature that has been placed on numerous vehicles on the University of Tennessee at Martin campus. I am very disappointed and disgusted in the message that the flyers conveys."
UT Martin spokesman Bud Grimes says someone placed 36 flyers promoting the Church of Creativity, also known as Creativity Alliance, on the windshields of cars parked on campus. The flyers were found early Tuesday morning.
The Church of Creativity is a white supremacist, anti-Semitic, anti-Christian group. Earlier this year, flyers promoting the group were found on the campuses of other colleges in the Local 6 area: Murray State University in Kentucky, John A. Logan College in Illinois, and Southeastern Illinois College.
In full, Carver's letter reads:
Campus Community,
Earlier this morning we discovered disturbing, racist literature that has been placed on numerous vehicles on the University of Tennessee at Martin campus. I am very disappointed and disgusted in the message that the flyers conveys.
Goal 3 of UT Martin’s Strategic Plan provides for “a campus that is open, accessible and welcoming to all.” This literature is not reflective of the core values that we hold so dear on our campus.
In no uncertain terms, UT Martin condemns hate in any form, and I have instructed university personnel to remove the fliers immediately. Hatred directed to anyone at UT Martin is hatred directed at us all, and these actions will not be tolerated.
Keith Carver,
Chancellor