MARTIN, TN — The University of Tennessee at Martin Faculty Senate will on Tuesday debate a resolution to condemn two recently enacted education laws, while simultaneously considering a resolution denouncing an advisor for a strongly-worded statement issued by the People for Black History on March 13.
A resolution condemning both the "anti-CRT" and "divisive concepts" laws — Senate bills 623 and 2290 — as racist was originally presented by the People for Black History in February of 2023.
The bills ban teaching about certain aspects of race and racism in Tennessee schools.
On March 13, the group sent out a statement accusing the Faculty Senate of "siding with white supremacy" based on their decision to table the resolution to condemn the laws as racist, preventing it from appearing before the full faculty senate meeting on March 14.
"Not one of the COI Faculty Senators disputed the fact that, in actively seeking to suppress the teaching of racism’s centrality to American History, these laws objectively are white supremacist laws," the group said in their March 13 statement. "This is shameful, and it is a betrayal of UTM’s mission statement – to 'educate and engage responsible citizens," they continued.
Since the March 13 press release, the resolution condemning the laws as "racist" was reportedly revised by the Faculty Senate Committee on Instruction to condemn the laws as "concealing and defending racism."
In the latest release from PBH, the group calls the Senate Faculty's decision to consider a COI resolution denouncing Faculty Advisor David Barber's press statement an "unusual move."
In reference to the March 13 release accusing the faculty senate of siding with white supremacy, the PBH acknowledges they "hastily raised this charge," but say they reject the COI resolution's denunciation of Barber.
"Unfortunately, when the state enacts laws which effectively make the teaching of Black History illegal, we have no neutral ground upon which we can stand," the PBH says in their release.
"To be silent in the face of white supremacy is to be complicit, is to defend white supremacy. We challenge the Faculty Senate to deny this truth," they continue.
The PBH calls the upcoming vote "historic," and says passing the COI-modified resolution would put themselves in "direct opposition" to Tennessee's "white supremacist education legislation of the last three years."
The debate is taking place in the Legislative Chamber of the Boling University Center at 3:15 p.m on April 25.