MARTIN, TN — Like many universities, the University of Tennessee at Martin got creative to hold its May commencement while protecting graduates from COVID-19.
UT Martin held a virtual graduation ceremony Saturday via Facebook Live and YouTube. It was conducted like a typical graduation, except students did not gather in person.
The event was led by Chancellor Keith Carver, Provost Philip Acree Cavalier and the university’s academic deans. Campus Minister Amanda Crice, of the UT Martin Wesley Foundation, delivered the invocation. The university says everyone involved practiced social distancing in keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“What we’ve learned through all of this is the University of Tennessee Martin is tough, and our people are resilient, and resourceful and creative, and we persevere,” Carver said during his address.
The graduating seniors were named later on in the program. That includes Local 6 web editor Jillianne Moncrief.
Congratulations Jillianne, and congratulations to the entire UT Martin class of 2020!