MARTIN, TN — Five months into 2023, there have been 23 school shootings. That's according to the think tank Education Week.
That number illustrates why active shooter training drills are so important. The University of Tennessee at Martin had an active shooter training drill at the campus Thursday.
There were people acting as wounded patients, along with fake gunfire, smoke and fire alarms.
They even transported patients from triage as if it was the real thing.
Multiple law enforcement agencies trained as if an active shooter was on the UT Martin campus.
Officer Charles Jahr with UTM Police said this training exercise is a test. "Try to see what our capabilities are and what we need to work on and to over load our emergency services," said Jahr.
The fire department and medic services were also on site to triage and treat patients.
In the drill, dispatch radios were overwhelmed, recreating what scanner traffic would sound like in a real active shooter emergency.
They ran through three different trainings: some with one shooter, multiple shooters and injured victims.
Ray Wiggington with Weakley County Emergency Management said the drill was a success.
"Everyone ran through several times to get a full experience, and our medical personnel came in to triage patients. We took them to the hospitals. Really, I think it couldn't have gone better," said Wiggington.
Jahr said the training is necessary.
UT Martin is an open campus, so they can't prevent every possibility, but they can prepare.
Both men said the drill also gave responders the chance to be on the same page with multiple agencies from their decisions to their communication.
"The responders here, the reason why they're here is to serve the public and protect them as best as they possibly can. And they want to do that to the best of their ability, so I know there's been a sense of danger around school shootings lately, and we just want to let everybody know that we're doing everything we can to mitigate any potential threat that may occur in our community," said Wiggington.
Local 6 asked Jahr if officers would do this training again with students here.
He said there is a possibility, but doing it now while the students are not there helps avoid confusion.
The UTM police department constantly offers trainings for students.
This isn't the first active shooter training UTM has had.
However this is the first they've had with all agencies practicing and working together.