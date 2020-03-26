MARTIN, TN -- UT Martin officials say an individual working in the UT Martin mail services had symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The person has been tested, but the results are not yet known.
The mail services area are now closed out of precaution and will be cleaned by the university's Physical Plant following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards and using CDC-approved disinfectant, say UTM officials.
Mail services employees have been asked to stay at home until test results are known.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Andy Lewter says alternative plans for receiving mail will be announced on Thursday.
Lewter also says the university has encouraged social distancing for persons working on campus and the small number of students who remain in residence halls.
The UTM campus has also locked all academic buildings for extra COVID-19 security measures starting Tuesday, March 24.
UTM Chancellor Keith Carver says the Paul Meek Library, Crisp Hall, Boiling University Center, and the Hall-Moody Administration Building will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Carver explains that campus is still operational, and all building keys will continue to work as usual during the weekend.
More so, if students have appointments with Student Health and Counseling, they should call ahead to (731) 881-7750 to confirm their visit.