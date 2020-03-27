MARTIN, TN -- The person working in the UT Martin mail services has tested negative for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the mail services were closed and cleaned by the Physical Plant on campus and workers were asked to stay at home until the test results were available.
Since the test results returned negative, UTM officials say the mail services will reopen Friday.
UTM officials say that even with this good outcome, the UTM community should continue to wash their hands and practice social distancing. UTM says they are encouraging telecommuting for employees when it is possible. More so, they say anyone with infection concerns should call his or her health-care provider.