MARTIN, TN — The University of Tennessee at Martin will be hosting 4 open ACT sessions for those wanting to take the ACT on July 15.
According to UT Martin, the Office of Outreach will be hosting 3 online sessions and 1 in-person session. The three online sessions will cost $25 each while the in-person session will be $50.
The in-person session will be held at Gooch Hall on UT Martin’s campus. The session will last 4 hours and go over all 4 test subjects in the ACT including math, science, english, and reading.
There will be a virtual session over math and science, and there will be another one for english and reading later in the week.
UT Martin will also be hosting a virtual refresher course the night before the test. This session will be a 2 hour overview of all 4 test subjects and will include tips and time-saving strategies.
The open ACT sessions are:
- Monday, July 10, 5 to 7 p.m.: Virtual, math and science
- Thursday, July 13, 4 to 8 p.m.: In-person on the UT Martin campus
- Thursday, July 13, 5 to 7 p.m.: Virtual, english and reading
- Friday, July 14, 5 to 7 p.m.: Virtual, ACT Last-Minute Makeover
Those interested in taking any of the courses should visit www.utm.edu/actprep.