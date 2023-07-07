standardized test act sat.jpg (copy)

MARTIN, TN — The University of Tennessee at Martin will be hosting 4 open ACT sessions for those wanting to take the ACT on July 15.

According to UT Martin, the Office of Outreach will be hosting 3 online sessions and 1 in-person session. The three online sessions will cost $25 each while the in-person session will be $50.

The in-person session will be held at Gooch Hall on UT Martin’s campus. The session will last 4 hours and go over all 4 test subjects in the ACT including math, science, english, and reading.

There will be a virtual session over math and science, and there will be another one for english and reading later in the week.

UT Martin will also be hosting a virtual refresher course the night before the test. This session will be a 2 hour overview of all 4 test subjects and will include tips and time-saving strategies.  

The open ACT sessions are:

  • Monday, July 10, 5 to 7 p.m.: Virtual, math and science
  • Thursday, July 13, 4 to 8 p.m.: In-person on the UT Martin campus
  • Thursday, July 13, 5 to 7 p.m.: Virtual, english and reading
  • Friday, July 14, 5 to 7 p.m.: Virtual, ACT Last-Minute Makeover

Those interested in taking any of the courses should visit www.utm.edu/actprep.