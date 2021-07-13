MARTIN, TENN– University of Tennessee at Martin will reinstate merit scholarships for students who failed to meet the grade-point-average (GPA) requirement at the end of the Spring 2021 semester.
“So many students struggled last year because of the method of course delivery caused by the pandemic,” Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, university provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, said. “This will give students another chance to get on track.”
The 508 students that will have scholarships reinstated have begun receiving emails that say, "We believe in you and want to see you succeed, so here is a second chance to bring your GPA up to the minimum required to retain your scholarship(s) past the 2021-22 academic year.”
Questions should be directed to the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at 731-881-7040 or by email at financialaid@utm.edu. Students suspended from financial aid at the end of the 2021 spring semester must file a Satisfactory Academic Progress appeal before reinstatement of federal and state aid will be considered.