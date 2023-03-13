MARTIN, TN — A group of University of Tennessee at Martin students say by tabling a resolution to condemn newly passed education laws in the state, the UT Martin Faculty Senate is effectively siding with white supremacy.

The accusation comes from the People for Black History, who say they amassed over 1,200 signatures on a petition demanding the faculty senate condemn Senate Bills 623 and 2290, which restrict what can be taught about Critical Race Theory and systemic racism in Tennessee schools.

According to the group, the faculty senate elected to table the resolution to condemn the laws, preventing it from appearing before the full faculty senate meeting on March 14.

The People for Black History say the faculty senate's main concern about their resolution was the harshness of the term they used to describe it — "white supremacy."

The group says the faculty senate fears Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will cut funding from UTM if they label the laws as "white supremacist."

UT Martin students consider resolution publicly condemning Tennessee's 'anti-CRT laws' as racist The Student Government Association at the University of Tennessee at Martin say they will meet Thursday to discuss a resolution condemning two recently enacted Tennessee laws as racist.

"Not one of the COI Faculty Senators disputed the fact that, in actively seeking to suppress the teaching of racism’s centrality to American History, these laws objectively are white supremacist laws," the group said in their statement. "This is shameful, and it is a betrayal of UTM’s mission statement – to 'educate and engage responsible citizens," they continued.

PBH says the faculty senate is attempting to prevent them from having any other access to placing their resolution on the senate agenda. According to them, they experienced a similar scenario in November of 2020 when a Black History Matters Coalition resolution advocating for a required African American History and Culture general education requirement was prevented from reaching the table.

PBH members say they believe the faculty senate tabled the resolution to avoid taking a stance on it. But they assert that by tabling the resolution, they are taking a side.

"Our Faculty Senate leadership is defending Tennessee’s white supremacist “education” laws; it is allowing these white supremacist laws to continue, unhindered and unquestioned, keeping Tennessee’s students ignorant of the real history of this country; it is continuing to pose before the K-12 teachers in Tennessee — many of them UT Martin graduates — the moral and financial dilemma of teaching the truth or lying about this history in order to save their jobs; it is opening the door to still more white supremacist 'education' legislation — the kinds of legislation Ron DeSantis is currently attempting to roll out in Florida; and, finally, it is preventing the day when UT Martin, and all the state’s institutions of higher education, can require that students learn the real history of this country, Black History," the group writes.

Click the document below to read the PBH's statement in full.