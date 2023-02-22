MARTIN, TN — The Student Government Association at the University of Tennessee at Martin say they will meet Thursday to discuss a resolution condemning two recently enacted Tennessee laws as racist.
According to a Wednesday release from the SGA, the resolution — brought by the new "People for Black History" organization on campus — would publicly condemn both the "anti-CRT" law of 2021 and the "divisive concepts" law of 2022.
The laws in question ban teaching about certain aspects of race and racism in Tennessee schools. For instance, according to The Tennessean, funding can be withheld from Tennessee public schools that teach about white privilege and systemic racism in the United States as a result of the laws.
"Adoption of this resolution would mark the first time that a Tennessee public university’s student government organization has openly challenged these laws as racist and as incompatible with the educational goal of responsible citizenship in American society," the SGA said in their release.
