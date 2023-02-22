Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 41 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN HAMILTON JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WAYNE WILLIAMSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD MCCRACKEN IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY RIPLEY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, DONIPHAN, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&