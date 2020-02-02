MARTIN, TN — For the seventh year in a row, the University of Tennessee at Martin will be represented at the Super Bowl.
Dr. Dexter Davis, an associate professor of sports business at UT Martin, has taken 11 students to the game — but they're there to work. The students are there working hospitality at the game.
Davis describes it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
The students working the game are serving as talent concierges, escorting players between venues and helping with on-field activities.
Super Bowl LIV is Davis' 15th Super Bowl.