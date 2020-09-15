Martin, TN -- College students across the Local 6 area have now spent their first month back on campus.
Freshman Claire Weber is hanging out with her new friends. Socializing on UT Martin's campus during a pandemic looks different.
"I miss the larger groups of people," Weber said. "But I feel like it's a lot easier to connect with people in smaller groups. You kind of get more of that bonding experience."
Freshman Benjamin Ellis and his friend are taking most of their classes through Zoom. Ellis wishes he could interact with more people on campus. He's still making the most of the unique college experience.
"They'll ask questions and it's very interactive, even online," Ellis said. "And teachers here...professors are really striving to make it as personal and amazing as possible online. I give them thanks for that."
There aren't as many opportunities to socialize in-person on campus, students say they're finding ways to socialize through virtual events.
Vice Chancellor Andy Lewter said they reinforce mask wearing, social distancing, and sanitizing around campus.
"How do we create the best possible college experience in the middle of a global pandemic?" Lewter said. "And so whatever we can do to be creative, keep our students engaged. Give them some opportunities to know one another and connect. And then have a great classroom experience."
Weber said going to college in the middle of a pandemic can be stressful. She's focusing on school and safely spending time with friends.
If on-campus students test positive for COVID-19, the school has isolation dorms where they can quarantine. Only 50% of students are taking in-person classes.