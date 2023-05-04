MARTIN, TN — Attending college or university can be a tough experience for students, with many turning to on-campus counseling services to find peace of mind.
Staff at the University of Tennessee at Martin hope the addition of two new, friendly, fuzzy faces can help.
According to a report from UTM News, Student Health and Counseling Services has recently added two therapy dogs to their professional team: Dolly and Miss Doc.
Director of Student Health and Counseling Services Shannon Deal explained some of the benefits of therapy dogs in a statement included in report.
“Studies show that students have a lower heart rate and less anxiety when they are interacting with dogs,” she noted. “We want students to have the option to be comforted by Dolly and Miss Doc after a hard day or week.”
According to the report, the dogs are still only a few months old. They'll need to be in training until their first birthdays, in October.
Until then, they're available for socialization. Students can request to have them present in their therapy sessions, and others can stop by Student Health and Counseling Services at any time to see them, as long as they aren't in a session.
Faculty and staff say that by adding therapy dogs to existing mental health services, they hope to "improve emotional, intellectual, spiritual, and social well-being for all UT Martin students."
Click here to follow along with Dolly and Miss Doc's journey on instagram.