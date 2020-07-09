MARTIN, TN — At the beginning of July, University of Tennessee at Martin Chancellor Keith Carver addressed a video of UTM students using racial slurs about the Black community.
The video was posted to social media. When it was originally posted is unknown.
Local 6's Temi Adeleye tells you the school first addressed the video on June 30 with a public post on social media.
In the public post, the school said "We condemn hate and are working hard to create an inclusive campus culture. This video no way represents the values of UT Martin."
Adeleye originally tells you UTM Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Dr. Andy Lewter said seeing a video like this targeting their black students was upsetting.
"I was appalled by the language our students were using,"said Lewter. "I was surprised that they were saying the things they were, and wanted to get to the bottom of understanding what was going on."
On Wednesday, Lewter published a statement on the UT Martin website explaining how the university is addressing the situation.
"Let me assure you the Division of Student Affairs is taking this matter very seriously," says Lewter in the statement. "All students are afforded due process. The conduct review will protect the privacy records of the students involved, as authorized by the State of Tennessee and the federal government, as well as provide opportunities to counsel, educate, and seek actions that will help heal the community."
Lewter adds that while he understands there is a great public interest in the outcome of the review, he will not be able to disclose this information to the public.
"Freedom of speech protects all of us as we express our opinions, both those socially acceptable and those that are not," Lewter continues. "Having said that, I also acknowledge that there are consequences for every action taken. The words stated in the video struck to the heart of all of us on campus, especially those of our Black students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends."
Lewter ends the statement by saying, "Moving forward, UTM is committed to providing a safe campus and opportunities to expand the conversation on racial justice. Please join me in creating a campus culture that is respectful and welcoming to all."
