MARTIN, TN — Another university in the Local 6 area is suspending international travel due to novel coronavirus concerns.
In a news release Thursday, the University of Tennessee at Martin announced it is indefinitely suspending international travel for employees and canceling its Maymester international travel courses because of the continued spread of COVID-19. Maymester courses that involve domestic travel are not affected by this suspension. The Maymester program is an accelerated semester that runs from May 11 to May 29, the release explains.
Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, has also announced it is suspending travel because of COVID-19 concerns. SEMO is specifically suspending university affiliated travel to China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea.
UT Martin students are currently on spring break, the university notes.
“While this news will be disappointing for many, and particularly for our students enrolled in Maymester travel courses, these changes are in the best interest of our university community at this moment,” UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver said in Thursday's announcement.