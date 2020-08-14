MARTIN, TN — Schools are getting ready to welcome students back for the fall semester.
One local university is already dealing with COVID-19 cases before classes begin. The University of Tennessee Martin begins classes on Monday. The university has 11 COVID-19 cases currently.
Three students are in isolation rooms, and two just left campus.
UTM Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Dr. Andy Lewter explained what the university is doing to deal with those cases and to prevent more.
"If it's one of our residential students that tests positive, we will process everything," said Lewter. "Then we got a whole process if they're in an isolation room to help get them food and help check on them periodically throughout the day."
Students are required to wear masks.
“We’re requiring all of students, faculty, and staff and visitors to wear masks any time they’re in public on campus. So, unless they’re alone, they probably need to have a mask on in almost every situation," said Lewter. "If they’re outside and they’re able to be away from people, that would be a time where they might not need to have a mask on, but we’ve said if you’re inside a building, you need to have a mask on.”
The university has already gone over training with students and campus leaders, educating them on guidelines to follow.
"Then we talk about things like making good choices about off-campus events, large crowds, travel to other places that might be experiencing spikes in cases," said Lewter.
U.S. Rep. David Kustoff serves Tennessee's Eighth Congressional District.
He is making the rounds for two weeks on a diner tour to talk with people about COVID-19's impact on local businesses.
He said schools need the tools to protect everyone.
"One thing at the federal level I think we need to do more of in the next relief package is making sure that schools have enough tests that not only they can test students, but teachers and administrators," said Kustoff.
UT Martin campus leader Bailey Radnitzer was outside all day under the "Help Me" tent aiding students.
"It's so important, because so much that they know from normal life has been thrown out the window, their home life they're school life everything," said Radnitzer.
Lewter said they are here for their students every step of the way. He wants to ensure that the university does have COVID-19 tests on campus for students and staff.
The school said there are 1,700 students in dorms, which is 3% down from last year.
He said 50% of students have registered for all online classes, and 50% have registered for hybrid or in-person learning.