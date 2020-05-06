MARTIN, TN – The University of Tennessee System plans to welcome students back to each of its campuses this fall.
UT System President Randy Boyd says the system will do everything possible to protect the health of students, faculty, and staff.
“We will continually monitor the local and state health data and policies and be prepared to adjust and communicate our plans when needed,” says Boyd.
The UT System says there was a system-wide taskforce created in April, led by professor and chair of infectious disease at the UT Health Science Center Dr. Jon McCullers, to advise on policies and procedures that would prioritize the safety and wellbeing of UT's students, staff, and faculty.
Additionally, each campus has a local task force to look at specific needs for their campus community.
For the UT System comprehensive resource guide that provides information and resources surrounding COVID-19, click here.