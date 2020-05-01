MARTIN, TN – More than 700 undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin will be honored with a virtual graduation commencement on Saturday, May 2.
UT Martin Administration says the ceremony will be live-streamed through Facebook Live and YouTube. The ceremony will be archived on YouTube with closed captioning included for later viewing.
UT Martin's Office of University Relations says the name and a photo of each graduate will be aired during the ceremony. Additionally, there will be a special recognition for Kirk Maddox, a senior Health and Human Performance major who died suddenly on April 20.
An in-person graduation ceremony is currently being planned for August 2020 in the Elam Center. University Relations says additional information about the in-person ceremony will be released as more decisions are made.
University Relations says everyone participating in the live-stream will be following social distancing guidelines set by the CDC.
The commencement will feature remarks from UT President Randy Boyd, UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver, UT Martin Provost Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, UT Martin SGA President Devin Majors, Campus Minister Amanda Crice and UT Martin Alumni Association President Amy West.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Andy Lewter will announce the recipients of the Paul and Martha Meek Award, and chair of the Department of Visual and Theatre Arts Doug Cook will serve as the Mace Bearer during the procession.